Taylor Swift’s pal weighs in on avoiding public eye with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s friend shares insight into keeping low profile with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have chosen to lay low as they spend most of their time together before their demanding careers force them into busy schedules.

The 35-year-old lovebirds have enjoyed multiple lowkey dates in the past few months, managing to avoid the public eye as much as possible and one of Swift’s close friends hinted at why that might be so.

Gracie Abrams, who joined the Anti-Hero hitmaker on her Eras Tour and opened several shows, reflected on Swift’s massive fame in an interview with Billboard this Friday.

Looking back at her experience during the record-breaking tour, Abrams said, “I feel like I learned a lot from her, obviously. but one of the things that I’ve felt lucky to observe is how extreme it can be [for her]. It helps right-size my own s---.”

The That’s So True songstress shared an insight into how the constant public scrutiny affects Swift, saying, “It’s like, I really don’t have it that bad in terms of invasion of privacy, you know what I mean?”

Abrams’ comments implied that the Grammy winner is taking some much-needed time to recharge after being in the spotlight after nearly two years of touring.

Throughout her longstanding career, Swift has been confronted with multiple privacy invasions - including a break-in into her New York apartment, and someone showing up to her Beverly Hills home. Even during the Eras Tour, there was a terrorist attack in Vienna.

In the light of Abrams’ insights, the Love Story singer’s break from the spotlight makes perfect sense, as a source previously said, “They love the anonymity.”