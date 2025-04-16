Wink Martindale dead: What happened to 'Gambit' host?

Longtime game show host Wink Martindale, best known for hosting classics like Gambit, High Rollers and Tic-Tac-Dough, has passed away at the age of 91.

According to Deadline, a spokesperson for Martindale’s family confirmed the news of the legendary host’s death, marking the end of an era in television history.

In addition, an emotional statement was also shared on Wink’s official Facebook page, reading, "It's with a very sad and heavy heart that we here at Wink Martindale Games have to report the passing of the legendary Wink Martindale."

"Wink was amazing, funny and talented. Truly a LEGEND! More to come soon," they added in the heartfelt tribute.

Cause of Wink Martrindale’s death

Martindale reportedly died on Tuesday, April 15, in Rancho Mirage, California.

His representative shared that he breathed his last peacefully "surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale."

Despite no official cause of death has been disclosed, presumably, Martindale was sick and died from lymphoma. He had been battling lymphoma for a year.

Notably, Martindale's career spanned more than seven decades, making him one of the most recognisable faces in American broadcasting.

Beyond his fame, he was also a celebrated American disc jockey, radio personality, and television producer who served the industry and made the audience laugh with his quick wit for 74 years.