Jimmy Kimmel responds to critics calling him ‘hypocrite’ for ‘The Man Show’

Jimmy Kimmel has finally broken silence after he was called a hypocrite by critics supporting President Donald Trump for his jabs at him in The Man Show, from 1999 to 2003.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the late-night host said, “It's fair game. I think it's kind of funny, because the very people who are using those videos as an example of why I'm a horrible person were probably the biggest fans of the show at that time.”

“We did the show a little tongue-in-cheek,” remarked the 57-year-old.

The comedian explained, “If you really watch the show, we are making fun of ourselves through almost the whole show.”

“It was not meant to be taken literally that men are superior to women, but for some people, it was,” stated Jimmy.

The late-night host mentioned that it was “meant to be Homer Simpson-esque”.

However, Jimmy pointed out, “You can pull things out of context and then they are taken literally. And that's just how it goes.”

Earlier in an interview with the New York Magazine in October 2017, the late-night host reflected on the show at the time and felt embarrassed.

“I look back at every show I've ever done and cringe. My vision of hell is a bunch of monitors with my old shows running on them. But yes, of course, and not necessarily for the reasons you think,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jimmy told Rolling Stone that now he has “grown older” and “matured” he won’t make a joke “if a person of that colour or persuasion was in the room”.

While talking about the social media backlash, the comedian and host added, “I think a lot of the outrage is completely manufactured, and it's like, a lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry.”

“I think these liberals who've done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now,” he concluded.