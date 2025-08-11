Princess Andre reveals Katie Price's heartache after split from Kieran Hayler

Princess Andre has landed her first solo project, with cameras following her rise in the lucrative influencer world.

In the first episode of her ITV show, The Princess Diaries, which aired on Sunday night opened up about the childhood trauma and her famous mother Katie Price's chaotic divorces.

Princess revealed that Katie went through severe trauma after her split from her third husband, Kieran Hayler, with whom she shares Bunny, 10,and Jet, 11.

Katie herself has admitted to attempting suicide and consuming drugs and alcohol and now Princess has opened up about how this affected her.

'My mum and Kieran split up when I was 10 years old, we were close to him. He was in our lives for five years. 'He did a lot of stuff and when they split everything went downhill.'

She continued: 'Mum was heartbroken and she went through a dark time and it was things kids should not see and when we needed our mum there, she wasn't there because she had her own problems.

'I would just at school when I was 11 and I would just cry about it in bed. I could not just go to my dad about it because I grew up with them not liking each other.'

Princess admitted the things have changed a lot since then, as Katie has improved compared to how she was back then.

'She apologised, never wanted an apology but she realised she needed to prioritise us, we now talk a lot and she is now my best friend.'

For context Katie is now in a happy relationship with JJ Slater.