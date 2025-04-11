Jason Issacs recalls struggles in approving Lucius Malfoy accent

Jason Issacs shared rare detail on how he tried to get Lucius Malfoy posh accent approved by the director Chris Columbus.

In a recent appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor while speaking about his time on the set of The White Lotus, looked back on of his most memorable role of Malfoy patriarch.

He shared that he initially created the menacing aristocrat British accent for the character, however, the director wasn’t too keen of it.

"I came up with a voice, I thought the most irritating voice I could think of, that made you just hear a syllable and want to punch him," The Patriot actor recalled.

Issacs continued, "I tried it out in the first rehearsal and Chris Columbus went, 'Okay, Jason, look I'm American, but has there ever been anybody in the world in England or anywhere that ever spoke like that?' I said, 'No, but it's a film about wizards, after all.'"

It wasn’t until Daniel Radcliff, who played the titular boy wizard approved the accent calling it "cool" and it is something "people will do in playgrounds." Director then give the green light to the accent.

However, for the next couple of films till 2011, Columbus use to come to Issacs saying, "Fantastic. It's wonderful. Let's do one more, [but] could you pull back on the accent like 80, 90%?"

Issacs made his debut in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and continued to the grace the wizarding world till 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 2.