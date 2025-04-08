Tom Cruise set to mark third Cannes appearance with 'Mission: Impossible 8' premiere

Paramount Pictures drops new trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'

Tom Cruise, who is all set to bring back another Mission Impossible installment, will be marking another special appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The action star will be returning at the big festival of 2025, set to take place from May 13 to May 24, to premiere the eighth entry of his evergreen franchise running since 1996.

Cruise’s this year’s Cannes presence will mark as his third one. He made his debut appearance in 1993 for his movie, Far and Away.

Later, the 62-year-old made his comeback to the red carpet in 2022 for Top Gun: Maverick, for which he also received an honorary Palme d'Or.

Tom has been playing Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise ever since its commencement. He will be reprising his role once again in the upcoming installment, The Final Reckoning.

The makers dropped the final trailer of the much-awaited film of the year yesterday, which featured the Jack Reacher actor performing some death-defying stunts.

The spy movie features Cruise alongside his OG partner Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames. Meanwhile, it will also feature Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga and others.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 8 is slated to release on May 23, 2025.