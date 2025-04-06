Meghan Markle drops major hint of next move with podcast comeback

Meghan Markle took a second chance at podcast in order to promote her newly launched brand As Ever.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex has been making it to the headlines following major announcements about her career shifts.

First, she released her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. Secondly, the former Suits actress renamed her brand, American Riveria Orchard to As Ever.

Recently, she delighted fans by confirming her podcast release Confessions of a Female Founder in collaboration with Lemonada Media.

PR expert believes that Meghan Rhea Freeman said, "I feel like the new podcast aligns well with the launch of her new brand, and also her as a businesswoman in her own right."

In conversation with Express, she added, "Although she’s clearly been this for many years when people introduce physical products or services, people see them as business people in a different way."

"By tapping into her journey and aligning with female founders who are- no doubt- well known, Meghan is placing herself in a different position," Rhea shared.

The expert claimed that Meghan shared her current state of mind which is business driven with a podcast release.

"...this podcast is a real symbol of where Meghan is now, where she wants to be, and what’s going on in the world at the moment," the PR guru said.