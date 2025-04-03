Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'taking a break': Source

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have 'disappeared' after Super Bowl LIX defeat

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make headlines even by not doing anything.

The lovebirds have raised eyebrows with their disappearance from the public eye after the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX.

Since the game, the Cruel Summer crooner and the NFL star have continued to spend time in isolated areas, and they enter and exit restaurants covertly, avoiding the media attention.

Amid fans' concern for what the duo is up to, a source revealed the truth to Us Weekly.

The insider shared that the 'it' couple 'needed time for themselves' to decompress after their hectic work schedule during Kansas City Chiefs tight end's football season and 14-time Grammy winner's Eras Tour.

Addressing the fans' worry about the future of the couple's relationship, the tipster pointed out, "Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they are still very much together and in love."

Much to the fan's relief, the source confirmed that the American popstar and the Super Bowl Champion are only 'taking a break from the public eye'.

Another source revealed to the outlet that the two are splitting their downtime between each other's residences in various cities and hosting their friends and family at home.

They exclusively shared that the couple had dreamt of 'just doing nothing' and this is what they are enjoying doing.