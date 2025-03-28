Megan Fox gets real about 'draining' relationship with MGK after split

Megan Fox, who earlier called off her engagement with music icon Machine Gun Kelly after facing many ups and downs in the relationship, recently warned women about the importance of self-worth.

Megan's ex-fiancé MGK, confirmed the news with a heartfelt and quick video on Instagram, keeping it short and sweet for his fans.

Along with a sweet shot of the newborn’s tiny hand, the star shared, "She’s finally here!! Our celestial seed."

The pregnancy, which was announced last November, took fans by surprise, especially since it was revealed that the couple had called off their engagement earlier in the year.

And during that time, Megan offered some heartfelt advice to women who might be facing similar situation, urging them to stay strong.

The actress shared: "I don't know if I'm the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys."

"All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself," she added.