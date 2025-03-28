Taylor Swift checked with ex Matty Healy's pal before writing diss track

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had a brief fling in 2023 before her relationship with Travis Kelce

It’s confirmed! Taylor Swift wrote at least one song in her album The Tortured Poets Department about her ex Matty Healy, according to his (former) friend Lucy Dacus.

Dacus, a singer-songwriter and record producer, confirmed that Swift, 34, personally reached out for permission to use her name in the album’s titular track, The Tortured Poets Department — a song widely believed to be about the 1975 frontman.

“She actually texted me and asked for my approval,” Dacus told People magazine in an interview published Thursday, March 27.

Finally answering fan speculation whether it was her name, Dacus added, “I think it’s fair game to say ‘yes.’”

In the track, Swift seemingly addresses Healy as she croons, “But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen.”

Dacus admitted hearing her name in the song was “really weird” but called the album “super open-hearted.”

Dacus and Healy, 35, were once close but had a public falling-out in 2023 after he joked on X (formerly Twitter) about starting a band called “Girlr******d,” according to a screenshot shared on Reddit.

Dacus, who is a member of the Indie rock band Boygenius, shot back, “You don’t hear from me at all,” and Healy soon deleted his account.

Credits: r/boygenuis

Swift and Healy’s brief romance in May 2023 has sparked speculation that multiple tracks on TTPD reference their relationship, including Guilty as Sin? and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

Some songs are also believed to be about her ex, Joe Alwyn, and current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.