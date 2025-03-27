Prince William shares message after King Charles' statement

Prince William, who's visiting Aberdeen to eradicate homelessness, stunned onlookers as he walked with a homeless-friendly employer working in the city on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, visited the town to support his Homewards project, which he launched in 2023.

The videos of his visit shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales with his message, showing the future King in high spirits while meeting people during the visit.

The Palace shared William's message: "A pleasure to meet with Angus from @invisiblecitiestours for a walk around Aberdeen!"

The statement continued: "This brilliant social enterprise trains and employs those with lived experience of homelessness to become walking tour guides of their own city. The launch of Invisible Cities in Aberdeen has been made possible by Homewards and their local coalition members and supporters, and over the next two years this programme will expand to all six Homewards locations."

William spent about half-an-hour on the streets of Aberdeen, and was photographed against a backdrop of a large seagull street art piece.

The future King's message comes after the royal family shared a meaningful statement of King Charles.