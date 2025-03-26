‘Malcolm in the Middle’ reboot makes major casting change

The Malcolm in the Middle reboot has made a drastic change in the cast, but rest assured, it will also be returning with some familiar faces.

According to Variety, one of Lois and Hal Wilkerson’s sons will not be joining his all grown-up family for the revival.

Erik Per Sullivan, who played the role of the fourth child, Dewey, in the beloved American sitcom, will not be returning. Instead, Fargo actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will take over the role for the four-episode revival from Disney Branded Television.

Malcolm in the Middle reboot cast

Previously, it was announced that Frankie Muniz would be reprising his title role once again, with his original on-screen parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek confirmed to play his parents Hal and Lois, respectively.

In addition, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield are returning for the Disney+ update of the classic sitcom, reprising the roles of Francis and Reese, respectively.

Moreover, the newly announced cast will include Riverdale actor Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae and Hunters actress Keeley Karsten.

Timpano will play Malcolm’s youngest brother, Jamie, while Murrae will play Malcolm’s youngest sibling, Kelly. Karsten will play Malcolm’s daughter, Leah.

It has been further reported that Kiana Madeira will star as Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend.