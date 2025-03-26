Meghan Markle makes first statement after Prince Harry’s shocking move

Meghan Markle shared an update about a charity just mere hours after news of Prince Harry’s shocking resignation emerged in the news.

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the charity Sentebale in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso to people suffering with HIV and Aids in Lesotho and Botswana, announced that they have resigned for their roles as patrons “with heavy hearts”.

Meanwhile, as Harry’s announcement came up, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account to share her charitable work.

“Proudly supporting @allianceofmoms and the powerful work they do to support moms and their children,” the caption read alongside a photo of Meghan with her fur baby. “Well done @_heartmom_, for your selfless love of so many — the world is better with you in it.”

The message had come as founder of the Alliance of Moms charity, Kelly Mckee Zajfen, launched new Mother’s Day T-Shirts to raise funds to benefit pregnant youth living in L.A.’s foster system.

Prince Harry and Meghan have always publicly shown support for each other’s work, which is why post from the former Suits actress appeared odd.

While King Charles’ younger son was expressing grief over quitting his beloved foundation he set up in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana, Meghan seemed aloof and happy with her charitable work.