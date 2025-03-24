'Adolescence' creator still processing 'profound effect' the show has on viewers

Hannah Walters overwhelmed by the response the drama series is getting from parents

Adolescence, the newly released Netflix drama, has turned out to be binge watcher for the audience.

Created and written by Stephen Graham, the thriller series showcases the case of a 13-year-old boy, who is arrested for killing a female classmate.

Executive producer of the drama series and wife of Graham, Hannah Walters, has expressed her feelings on the over whelming response the show is getting from the viewers.

In a statement, Walters said that she and her husband knew that the series would have a great impact on people. But what they did not expect was the profound effect it will have on them.

"Stephen and I, we knew it was going to be impactful, we knew it was needed”, she added.

"But I did not, hand on heart, realize the profound effects it was going to have on people.

According to the co-creator, parents are sending messages thanking them on highlight such a topic.

"They're opening those bedroom doors and talking to their children in ways that they hadn't talked to them before”, revealed the Boiling Point actress.

She explained while talking at BBC Radio Leicester, "I think that's all we needed to do - give everybody a little shake and say, come on, it's our duty now to make sure that this generation don't get lost, because it's so easy to lose them."

Adolescence is a four-episode based mini series starring Owen Cooper and Stephen in key roles.