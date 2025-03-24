Prince William sets new model for royal protocol with significant visit

Prince William appears to be taking a different approach to his father King Charles as the future monarch sets new precedent for royal protocol.

Experts have previously pointed out that the Prince and Princess of Wales often seem more “relaxed and upbeat” during royal engagements compared to the much more senior members from the time of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Given that there is a major generational divide in support for the monarchy, William has upped his ante to protect the future of the British throne.

Reflecting on the significant two-day visit William made on behalf of the UK government to Estonia, Royal Editor Emily Ferguson noted that the tour wasn’t just about “the soft power” but also a “new approach to public engagements.”

“On the first day of his trip, [William] fully embraced the crowds and appeared to revel in the dozens of requests for selfies, happily taking people’s phones to take the snap himself,” she wrote in Express.co.uk.

“Spending almost 40 minutes outside in the brisk temperatures as darkness approached, William was in no hurry to head into the warmth of the waiting car.

She explained that Prince William “always used to spend time greeting well-wishers but never with the same enthusiasm as his father”.

Ferguson pointed out that the change has come in recent months as the heir to the throne “is spending longer and longer on walkabouts and is more than happy to pose for endless pictures.”