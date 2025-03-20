Justin Bieber reignites drug use speculation after denying rumours

Justin Bieber fuels drug use rumours after ‘backsliding into old patterns’

Justin Bieber, who had vehemently denied the rumours about using drugs, fueled the speculations once again with latest update.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, March 20th, and shared a video of himself holding a lit joint on Stories.

The video was set to Sam Cooke's song A Change Is Gonna Come playing in the background.

Earlier this month, the Baby hitmaker declared that he has “nothing to prove” via Instagram Stories.

He continued the cryptic message, "Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything.”

The post came after fans have been concerned over the singer’s health recently. Justin seems to have lost weight and he appeared to be shivering at his recent outing at wife Hailey Bieber’s pop-up store.

A source told In Touch Weekly, “Justin absolutely loves messing with people and getting a reaction.”

The source noted that Justin was calmed down after he married Hailey and there didn’t seem “to have the same need to stir up trouble for attention”.

“But lately he’s totally backsliding into those old patterns,” revealed the insider.