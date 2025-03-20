Ed Sheeran announces return to music with snippet of new album

Ed Sheeran is teasing his return to music with a snippet of his upcoming single Azizam.

The song, which features a faster-paced dance beat with Persian influences, will be the lead single off his eighth album.

Sheeran shared a video on Instagram, dancing to the song alongside producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, with the caption: Album done. Single soon.

He expressed his excitement, saying: "I'm very excited as you can tell."

The title Azizam is a Persian term of endearment, meaning "my dear". This will be Sheeran's first album since 2023's Autumn Variations, which reached No. 4 on Billboard's 200 Albums chart.

The Perfect crooner is currently on his Mathematics Tour, which will conclude in September after a final leg through Europe. He announced the final shows last summer, saying: "It was time to Stop... But then we can press Play."

With Azizam on the horizon, fans can expect new music from Sheeran soon, although no official release date has been announced.