One more countdown at 'ITV' after Holly Willoughby's shocking exit

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley replaced long-time 'This Morning' hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Vanessa Feltz has announced her departure from This Morning after 33 years of long association with the channel to launch her own daytime show, Vanessa, on Channel 5.

The 63-year-old broadcaster, who has been a regular contributor on the ITV programme since 1992, is stepping away from her long standing role to focus on her new lunchtime series.

The show is set to premiere on March 24 at 12:45 pm, Vanessa will cover a variety of topics, including celebrity gossip, life advice and parenting.

Speaking to Daily Star, Feltz said, ' I have been on This Morning since 1992. Now I'm doing my own show and can't do both.'

She also mentioned Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond as she is grateful to their support in her big decision and the ITV respectively.

To note, her new venture coincides with Channel 5's rebrand as '5', which aims to unify its linear and streaming platforms under a single identity.

Feltz's exit marks another significant change for This Morning, which has seen a major shake-up in recent years, with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley replacing long-time hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.