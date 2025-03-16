Kanye West fires back at Kim Kardashian with explosive new song featuring Diddy

EKanye West fires back at Kim with explosive new song featuring Diddy

Kanye West, music mogul who is now considered as the most controversial rapper in Hollywood, has now come up with another headline-grabbing move.

The rapper recently dropped a new track featuring his fellow rap icon Sean "Diddy" Combs, Diddy's son King Combs, and his own daughter North West, despite reports that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian tried to block it.

The song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, first popped up on Bianca Censori's husband's X account on Saturday.

However, the track kicks off with what seems to be Diddy’s voice, thanking West for standing by him and saying no one else has checked in on him while he sits in jail waiting for his trial.

In reply, West said he’s always seen Diddy as a father figure, even before they met in person.

West's daughter North makes a quick but standout appearance, rapping, "When you see me shining, then you see the light," while Christian Combs adds his own verse.

Sources told TMZ that The Kardashians star Kim tried to take legal steps to stop the song from coming out.

Insiders revealed that North recently visited the studio with her father for the first time in weeks, where she recorded her part for the song.

Furthermore, Kanye West reportedly told her daughter that being part of the song would help bring out his upcoming Sunday Service.