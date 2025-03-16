Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go twinning for 2nd date in a row

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance goes strong as they go on 2nd NYC date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their downtime as they went on two dates in a row.

The couple, both 35, were pictured entering Del Frisco's Grille at Brookfield Place on Friday, March 14th.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the athlete both opted for matching grey outfits for the date night.

Swift sported an oversized grey blazer with burgundy heels, and Kelce wore a grey buttoned-down shirt with baggy light-washed jeans.

According to a People Magazine report, the lovebirds spent around three hours at the place as they enjoyed their cosy dinner.

The rare outing comes after the high-profile couple is keeping away from the spotlight since Super Bowl 2025.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winner and the NFL star went for dinner in Park City, Utah, followed by another date night at the Crane Club on Wednesday.

Swift and Kelce reportedly have big plans for this year as multiple sources have claimed the Love Story songstress plans to get married and start a family.

The couple got linked together in September 2023 after Swift attended multiple NFL games to cheer on the football star. The pair then confirmed their romance a month later as they made an appearance at a Saturday Night Live after party.