Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put on PDA at low-key date amid fan concerns

Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s intimate date as they avoid spotlight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been keeping away from the public eye since Super Bowl 2025, were spotted on a low-key date in New York City.

The 35-year-old pop superstar stepped out to visit the members-only speakeasy of Crane Club, downstairs from the steakhouse, on Wednesday, March 12th.

An insider revealed to Page Six that the lovebirds out on PDA at the outing as they sipped on their drinks and enjoyed a private dinner.

The source shared that the couple arrived and left together after their cosy outing.

This comes after a source previously told Us Weekly that the pair was being “very cute” at the date and the athlete “had his arm [wrapped] around” the pop superstar.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was captured following the Anti-Hero hitmaker to a white SUV as they were surrounded by two security guards.

The Grammy-winner has raised concerns among fans as she stays very private and has allegedly been avoiding her friends as well.

Swift is reportedly trying to deal with the Blake Lively drama, that she is unwillingly involved in, on her own to avoid burdening her friends.