'Another Simple Favour' being marred by one controversy after another

Sharon Stone controversy is“a bunch of miscommunications is what the true deal is": Source

Another Simple Favour continues to be in hot water for one reason or the other.

The movie, featuring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick as frenemies Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smother, was already marred with beef rumours between the leading ladies.

Sharon Stone made a bombshell claim in the middle of this chaos.

The Basic Instinct actress shared that she was dropped from the comedy thriller “unexpectedly for no reason at all”.

However, soon after her proclamation, her allegations were refuted.

Sources spilled the beans to Daily Mail and revealed that the legendary star “did not” have a role in the Paul-Feig directed flick, neither was she ‘promised’ a part in it.

The insider tipped to the outlet that the Oscar nominee “was circling a role for the film and though she thought she all but had it”.

The tipster continued that the Casino alum had spoken with the director “about doing something for the film” but nothing materialized from that conversation.

As per the source, it was like a Hollywood case of “Let’s meet for lunch” which never happens.

The source further revealed that there were talks going on between the two and Feig even wanted to work with her in future but in this movie’s case, “they never struck a deal”.

It is claimed that Stone may have thought differently.

The insider simply said that “a bunch of miscommunications is what the true deal is” and there were no intentions to “hurt her feelings”.