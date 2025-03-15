Paul Rudd tries to convince 'disappointed' Jenna Ortega to return to MCU

Wednesday famed Jenna Ortega might never return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Rumours have been circulating all around social media suggesting that the 22-year-old has accepted a role in an upcoming Marvel film.

She has finally addressed the matter shutting down all speculations, saying that she once did a film with them and has no interest in returning to MCU.

However, Friends star Paul Rudd also tried convincing her, but he failed to do so.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenna revealed, “I did it once. But it was one of the first jobs I ever did, and they took all my lines out.”

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress opened that she made her debut 12 years ago in Iron Man 3 and the makers took her lines out.

According to her, she takes up the frame in the movie for a quick second.

Paul, on the other hand, with an aim to bring her back to MCU says, "Marvel is very good at kind of laying those seeds, breadcrumbs, so it might very well be that you come back. They’re going to create something for you.”

To which, disappointed Ortega replied, “They took my name away. I count that and I move on.”

As per the rumours, the You actress was supposedly going to play Kitty Pryde also known as Shadowcat in an upcoming project by MCU.