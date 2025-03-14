Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker struggle to 'keep up' with each other

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who started dating in early 2021 after years of friendship, have totally different lifestyles.

Kourtney, Poosh founder, said that her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is super "impulsive" and always on the move, meanwhile, she prefers calm and quiet life at home.

While getting candid about the lifestyles they have on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', The Kardashians star reflected: "Travis' pace of life is pretty fast. I would say he tries to squeeze in as much as he can into a day."

"So I am balancing me trying to slow all of my life down, mixed with doing all the things that he wants to do.

"I think we both just wanna make each other happy, but right now, I think he’s a little bit more impulsive [whereas] I’m really happy and comfortable at home."

The 45-year-old star believes that it’s "important" for her and the musician to always be there for each other.

For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance kicked off in a more playful way, with Travis leaving flirty comments on the star's Instagram posts.