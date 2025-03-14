Why Conan O'Brien’s 2025 Oscars sketch idea got rejected?

Conan O’Brien, American comedian who has seen a lot in his comedy career, was recently left speechless when he found out why his planned Oscars sketch was rejected.

The late-night legend recently shared that the reason behind ban completely caught him off guard, saying, “It blew my mind.”

While getting candid on his 'Conan Needs a Friend' podcast, Conan shared: “They’re very serious about certain things. There was a giant Oscar statue, and I shot something with it. It was really fun.”

He came up with a funny idea where he and the Oscar statue would be like a bickering couple living together, but it was shut down almost immediately.

The 61-year-old star explained: “We’re fighting about things couples fight about. At one point, I thought, oh, this would be really great if the Oscar was just on the couch."

"Let’s lay it on a really big couch. And I’ll be vacuuming and say, ‘Could you at least lift your feet or could you at least get up and help load the dishwasher?’

"We wanted to do it, and they just said, ‘No, no, no, that can’t happen.'

“One of the people from the Academy came forward and said, ‘Oscar can never be horizontal.'

"And that blew my mind. Like, wow, this is like the thigh bone of St. Peter. This is a religious icon.”

Conan and his head writer, Mike Sweeney thought that it would be hilarious to put an apron on the 9-foot Oscar statue and turn it into a housewife, but that idea got shut down too.