Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce smash breakup rumours with joint appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally broke cover as rumours of their split began circulating after the Kansas City Chiefs loss at SuperBowl last month.

The Grammy-winning musician had gone under the radar while Travis continued to appear on his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce after his team faced a devastating defeat.

In a report by RadarOnline, a source revealed that the Lover hitmaker is “gripped with fear” about the athlete’s decision to retire, worrying that she might “get sick of him” if he is around a lot more. Moreover, fans also began to worry about a possible split when the lovebirds did not make a public appearance.

However, the pair seemed to have hit back at all the claims as they were spotted enjoying a low-key dinner at Park City, Utah, last week, via video footage obtained by DeuxMoi.

In the clip, Travis was seen holding the door of the car for his girlfriend, dressed in grey coat, and leading her inside and following behind her once she was settled.

The couple was not surrounded by the usual rush of the paparazzi and hordes of fans, as the passersby around them went about their day,

Taylor and Travis have been dating since mid-2023, and the pair seems to be going strong since.