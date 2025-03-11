Beyoncé receives message from King Charles after special nod

King Charles had a special message for Beyoncé after he included her in his first-ever unveiled to the public to mark a significant occasion.

The monarch admitted that he was a fan of the Grammy-winning musician as he included her hit song, Crazy in Love (featuring her husband Jay-Z), in The King’s Music Room.

Charles not only shared a playlist exhibiting his personal taste in music – which he selected from across the Commonwealth – he also shared a small story and special meaning behind it.

The shared that he was adding a song from “a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music.”

He continued, “She performed this song at the then Prince’s Trust Fashion Rocks concert in the Royal Albert Hall in 2003…the incomparable Beyoncé, with the song Crazy In Love.”

In his message, he acknowledged the singer’s work and support for his Prince’s Trust, which has now been renamed to the King’s Trust. He noted that Beyoncé has been the “most faithful supporter” of his Trust

“And incidentally, I would like to congratulate her for winning her first Album of the Year Grammy,” he said about the win at the 2025 Grammy ceremony last month.