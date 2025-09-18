Madelaine Petsch denies 'Riverdale' costar KJ Apa's shock admission

Madelaine Petsch and KJ Apa played Cheryl Blossom and Archie Andrews on the hit CW drama

Madelaine Petsch is shutting down rumours of some very strange cast dynamics on the set of Riverdale.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the 31-year-old actress addressed speculation that the cast hooked up with each other behind the scenes of the hit CW drama.

The rumours were sparked by Archie’s actor KJ Apa’s recent confession that he lost his virginity during the show’s run.

“May I set the record straight about Riverdale, actually?” said Petsch. “Recently, an article came out saying that we all f***ed each other on the show. I did not touch a single person on that show with a 10-foot pole.”

Petsch doubled down as she added, May I repeat that one more time? I did not f*** a single person on ‘Riverdale.’ I never touched them. That’s what happened. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

She revealed that her co-star Cole Sprouse once advised her not to blur professional boundaries on the first day of filming. Ironically, Spouse would go on to date his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart.

Apa, 28, previously told Entertainment Weekly that hookups were part of the Riverdale environment, admitting, “You hook up with them, people hook up with each other.”

But Petsch is adamant she wasn’t part of that drama.