Jimmy Kimmel receives support from Ben Stiller, Jamie Lee Curtis following suspension

Jimmy Kimmel banned from his show following his remark about Charlie Kirk

Jimmy Kimmel’s career is in hot waters as he just got suspended from his late-night show after passing incentive remarks on Charlie Kirk.

Reportedly, his team members, producers and staffers were working for a usual episode on Wednesday before President Donald Trump asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to pull the licence of the show.

It is pertinent to mention that the President was repeatedly pressuring broadcasters not to air objectionable content.

He has even called NBC to fire other late show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, who also make jokes at his expense.

Kimmel’s sudden suspension created a rift on social media as many artists came forward to support the 57-year-old TV personality.

Celebrities lend support to Jimmy Kimmel:

Zoolander star Ben Stiller found the unexpected ban on Kimmel as unsettling.

He took it to his X and wrote, "This isn't right."

On the other hand, the Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis also did not like the sudden decision made by Disney’s ABC.

She expressed, "I really don't think anybody should be cancelled. I really don't."

Following the surprising news, actress and comedian Wanda Sykes also posted a video on Instagram saying, “what Jimmy did was free speech and not hate speech.”

"I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live”, she said.

Meanwhile, American model Christie Brinkley wrote on social media, "I love these guys. The laughter they provide is as important as the air we breathe. We must protect their and our first amendment rights!"