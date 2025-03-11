Jason Momoa asks James Gunn for new DCU role with aggressive text message

Jason Momoa on DC Universe role Lobo

Jason Momoa wants his new DC Universe role really bad.

The Aquaman star, 45, didn’t tiptoe around the subject when news broke that Gunn and Peter Safran had taken the reins as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios. Instead, he fired off a no-nonsense text to Gunn that simply read, “F---ing LOBO.”

Gunn, 58, shared the amusing exchange on his X account on March 10, the anniversary of the first time the antihero Lobo appeared in DC Comics.

"On the anniversary of Lobo, I can't help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios—the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo," Gunn wrote.

Momoa is set to debut as the infamous intergalactic bounty hunter in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, directed by Craig Gillespie.

Gunn teased that he has loved watching the actor bring the role to life, adding, "I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life & can’t wait to share that with all of you."

Lobo, a cigar-smoking, motorcycle-riding Czarnian with a penchant for mayhem, first appeared in the 1980s, created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen.

Back in December, Momoa even posted a throwback screenshot of a 2023 Fandango interview, where he called Lobo "the perfect role" and made it clear that he was all in if DC ever came calling. When they did, his Instagram caption was short and sweet, "They called."

Momoa will share the screen with Milly Alcock, who stars as Supergirl, along with Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

The film is based on the graphic novel by Tom King and Bilquis Evely and is part of Gunn and Safran’s reboot of the DC Universe, kicking off with Superman (starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan) in July 2025.

As for Momoa, he’s been ready for this one. And if his excitement is anything to go by, his Lobo is about to be as wild as fans are hoping for.