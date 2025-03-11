Matt Damon debuts new look while supporting Ben Affleck at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere

Matt Damon at 'The Accountant 2' premiere with Ben Affleck

Matt Damon didn’t just make an appearance at The Accountant 2 premiere at SXSW—he made a statement.

The actor, currently busy filming Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey in Morocco, turned up to support longtime friend Ben Affleck, and let’s just say, he looked every bit the part of a man who’s been embodying a mythical Greek hero.

Damon, who will play "Odysseus" in the upcoming film, rocked an all-black ensemble featuring a short-sleeved button-down, pants, and sneakers.

But what really turned heads?

His striking new look—flowy, slicked-back salt-and-pepper hair paired with a full beard and mustache that gave him an unmistakably epic vibe.

It’s not the first time the 54-year-old has embraced facial hair—he’s been sporting a beard since September 2024—but this latest version is a serious upgrade, both in length and drama.

Meanwhile, Affleck, standing next to his Good Will Hunting co-writer and childhood bestie, kept things classic with a trimmed brunette beard and crew cut. He opted for a khaki coat over a gray suit, finishing the look with brown shoes.

The red carpet wasn’t just a place for fashion moments, though—it was also a space for a little nostalgic banter. When asked about potential future projects with Damon, Affleck had some fun with the idea of revisiting their past collaborations.

"Bill Knight the later years," he joked, referencing his 2023 film Air, before throwing in a curveball: "Or maybe Good Will Hunting 2. Matt's around here somewhere. They get the old man version of Good Will Hunting."

Whether or not that sequel ever happens, one thing is for sure—Damon is fully embracing his Odysseus era, and Affleck, as always, is right there by his side.