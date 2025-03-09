Lady Gaga jibes at Joker 2 flop, R. Kelly duet while hosting ‘SNL’

Lady Gaga has recently taken a hilarious dig at her Joker 2 movie while hosting Saturday Night Live on March 8.

Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, revealed that she’s hosting the show for the second time.

While making jokes about bad reception of her movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, the singer quipped, “I have been very diligent about selecting movies that would showcase my craft as a serious actor... movies such as Joker 2.”

“Apparently people thought it was awesome,” joked Gaga.

The musician mentioned, “Joaquin Phoenix and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst movies of the year.

A Star Is Born star continued, “We won. For worst screen duo. But joke's on them. I love winning things.”

“And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It's like an EGOT [Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony] but it's hurtful,” remarked the singer.

Gaga also opened up about her excitement after performing with R. Kelly in 2013.

She stated, “I'm so happy to be back at SNL. The last time I hosted was in 2013.”

“And every aspect of my performance aged amazingly,” she said before joking, “Because there's no need to Google SNL 2013 featuring R. Kelly.”

However, Gaga pointed out that she “won't bring it up”.

“Because that would be bad. Anyway, I'm an actor now,” she jibed.

Meanwhile, Gaga also talked about her previous hosting when she was 27 and now, she’s 38 which she said “the best age for a female pop star to be”.

“Most pop stars are over 40. Chappell Roan is 58. And Charli xcx, she’s 75. Tate McRae is my biological grand, which mother,” she jested.