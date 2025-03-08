Tia Mowry opens up about 'unexpected' encounter with Beyoncé

Tia Mowry opens up about her unexpected encounter with Beyoncé

Tia Mowry is opening up about her unexpected encounter with Beyoncé after she surprised her with a nostalgic ‘90s tribute at Renaissance Tour.

During the Overjoyed launch event in Los Angeles on February 20, the 46-year-old opened up to People Magazine about Queen Bey’s surprise acknowledgement.

The Alien Superstar singer delivered a spectacular performance on 1992 track Yeah, Yeah, Yeah from Tia and Tamera Mowry’s girl group.

Speaking of the memorable moment, Mowry said, “I was so shocked when that happened. It was definitely a moment, and I’m grateful and overjoyed for that moment, and she’s wonderful. I’ve met her several times.”

The Sister, Sister star revealed she was utterly blindsided by Beyoncé's thoughtful gesture.

She further went on to add, “What’s so funny, I was off to the side of the stage, so … somebody behind me had to say, ‘Oh my gosh, this just happened,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And then I had seen it online, and she’s amazing. That is so cool. Yeah, I’m a huge fan.”

In addition, Tia expressed immense gratitude for the songstress in an Instagram post after that 2023 moment.