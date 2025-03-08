Colin Farrell’s ‘The Penguin’ season 2 is only possible under strict conditions

Executive producer HBO Sarah Aubrey gives reason behind delay in season 2

HBO backed miniseries The Penguin has been labelled as the best gangster drama so far.

After the successful run of season 1, the fans have been eagerly waiting to get a promising update about the next part.

Executive producer of HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey has finally shared an update, but it seems uncertain with her statement that the show may return anytime soon.

When asked about the return of Penguin, Sarah opened that there are chances of the second season but under precise obligations.

In an interview, she said, “Look, [we’re] using the model that Casey and Frannie have deployed many times over many successful limited series: if there is more story to tell, and there may be in that world.”

The executive producer is of the opinion that they don’t want people to ‘follow up something excellent with something less excellent’. In short the makers are in no rush. They are taking time to prepare a catchy plot.

Aubrey continued, “It took a very long time to get this show made and we had many different iterations, so I’m just like, “Can I please just enjoy this for a second?!”

“But as we say, we never shut the door”, she concluded.

The Penguin is based on DC villain of the same name played by Colin. The actor bagged a Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Award and SAG Award for playing titular role.