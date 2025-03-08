King Charles triggers reactions with ‘uncharacteristic’ move

King Charles appears to be taking a leaf out of his sons’ page as he changes tactic in a surprise move, leaving fans in shock.

The royal family, known for upholding tradition and being regal figures to the public, has been undergoing some big changes ever since Charles ascended to the throne following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been more expressive however Prince William and Kate Middleton have also begun using their social platforms to make a connection with the public. Now, the King is also opting for a route that his subjects can relate to.

In an unexpected video announcement by the Buckingham Palace, the king revealed an “interesting and innovative way” he wanted to celebrate this year’s Commonwealth Day.

Charles has put together “a selection of songs” from across the Commonwealth which have brought him joy and put them in a playlist, ‘The King’s Music Room’.

Despite the uncharacteristic nature of the announcement from the King, royal fans excitedly embraced the new change as they dubbed him a “happy king”.

“Sir it is so wonderful that you have become a happy King,” a royal fan commented under the post. “Obviously in the early days you were morning. Yours is the only role in the world that is taken on when a parent dies. Her Majesty was a beautiful serine Queen you are now a marvelous king. I know I will never meet you in person but seeing you on instagram has been marvelous.” [sic]

Another said, “I truly appreciate King Charles III’s deep sensitivity for music, arts, and nature — a king whose vision resonates profoundly with my way of perceiving life.”

“Wonderful [applause emoji] what a lovely message from His Majesty. Looking forward to this,” enthused a user.

A fan gave the King another delightful title, “The king who enchants people with music, that is our King Charles

While the King is not always known as the most laid-back member of the family, he seems to have proven otherwise, especially since his cancer diagnosis last year. The monarch appears more relatable and seems to cherish everything a little more.