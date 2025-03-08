The internet reacts to Meghan Markle's interview with Drew Barrymore

Meghan Markle's recent appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show has received mixed reactions from viewers.

During the interview, Barrymore discussed her touchy-feely interview style, saying, "I like to connect… I'm such a warm person, and I love affection."

Markle responded, "I just think it's really important, we've missed this human connection certainly after the pandemic and everything else, and we crave that… to really be able to hold and touch and embrace someone."

However, some viewers slammed the interview, calling it "fake" and criticising both for being overly affectionate.

One viewer wrote, "Drew Barrymore is just as false as Meghan... All that fake hugging of complete strangers is just so false."

On the other hand, some viewers praised the interview, with one person commenting, "I absolutely love Duchess Meghan & I've always been a Drew Barrymore fan, so I am loving this!"

Another viewer wrote, "Genuine authenticity and a good heart will always prevail. Meghan's energy and positive attitude are infectious!"

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also spoke about her relationship with Prince Harry, saying, "He's very lovable... He's easy to love."

She also discussed her daily routine with Harry, saying, "We make it a point to date each other... We have lunch together every day amid various business meetings."

She added that when she travels, she brings a children's book with her so that Harry or their caregiver can show their children a video of her reading to them.

Markle concluded, "You find ways to show up for each other, and if that's the one thing that I can convey through the show, or through As Ever as a brand, I want people to know you can show up for each other, because you know how good it feels when someone shows up for you."