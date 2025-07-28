Ed Sheeran spills the tea on scary fan encounters

Ed Sheeran has recently revealed scary fan encountera which involves his kids as well.

The British singer, who shares two young daughters with wife Cherry Seaborn, spoke to Australia’s 60 Minutes on July 27 and opened up that he hires extensive security measures due to the threats from these dangerous fans.

“It's things that people don't really even take into account,” said the 34-year-old.

Ed mentioned, 'Like kidnap threats... We've had attempted break-ins; things left on my car.

The musician pointed out that it's “way more sinister than just fans turning up and wanting selfies”.

Nevertheless, Ed noted that his family always need protection.

“We have a level of security that probably won't change until I pass away. That's just our life now,” stated the pop star.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ed also explained that he’s fiercely protective of his daughters' privacy and never allow fans to click pictures with them.

'”I have had some real arguments before,” he continued.

Shape of You hit-maker confessed that he’s fine with taking pictures, but he finds it weird when his fans want to take photos with a four-year-old and a three-year-old.

Ed understands that this is the downside of fame even though he expresses hope for normalcy for him and his family someday.

“To be within the public sphere, you have to take it all, the good and the bad,” he further said.

Ed added that he “definitely wants a more normal life for my kids”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the singer will be heading Down Under next year.