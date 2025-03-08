Celine Dion issues public alert on AI using her voice without consent

Celine Dion slams AI generated music for using her voice without permission

Celine Dion called out AI generated music for replicating her voice without her consent and distributing fake songs through her name.

The I’m Alive singer took to Instagram post on Friday, March 7th, to address the matter with a strong statement.

"It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers."

Alerting the five-time Grammy award winning listeners, the post added, "Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography."

This is not the first time Dion has addressed the illegal use of her music. Previously, she called out president Donald Trump for using her song My Heart Will Go On with her permission during a rally.

The 56-year-old singer’s recent statement comes as growing concern about AI creating music without artist’s permission and profiting from it worries other musicians too.

In April 2024 over 200 artists banded together, signing an open letter denouncing "AI-music generation technology" with the help of the Artists Rights Alliance.

The letter included signatures of, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Brothers Osborne, Camila Cabello, Darius Rucker, FINNEAS, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Metro Boomin, Miranda Lambert, Noah Kahan, Norah Jones, Pearl Jam, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Zayn Malik.