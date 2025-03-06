Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson new rom-com film gets release date

'Materialists' may have its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Fifty Shades of Grey famed Dakota Johnson will be teaming up with two A-list actors of Hollywood for a romantic comedy film.

Celine Song, whose directorial debut film Past Lives won two Oscars, is going to direct the upcoming movie starring Dakota.

The 35-year-old actress will be accompanied in the movie titled Materialists with superstars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

Song will be reuniting with her Academy Award winning film’s producer David Hinojosa.

The plot of the flick is going to be based on a young ambitious matchmaker in New York City, who finds herself ripped between the perfect match and her flawed ex.

Distributors A24 have officially given a release date to the much-anticipated project. Materialists is set to come out in theatres on June 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, rumours also have it that the production company is hoping to take the film to Cannes Film Festival for a world premiere a month before the official screening date.

The forthcoming venture will also feature Louisa Jacobson, Zoe Winters and Marin Ireland.