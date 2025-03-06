Kate Hudson jokes about eloping with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson has revealed that she's in no hurry to tie the knot with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

The actress, who has been engaged to Fujikawa for over three years, opened up about her views on marriage and wedding planning during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday.

For Hudson, the idea of marriage is not about the contractual aspect, but rather about the freedom and commitment that comes with it.

"The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom. … I like the concept of freedom," she explained. Hudson also shared that she likes the idea of "being engaged forever."

The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star's views on marriage may have been influenced by her upbringing. Her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, have been together since 1983 but have never gotten married.

"They never signed the contract. They've been engaged since I was 7," Hudson pointed out.

When it comes to wedding planning, the actress admitted that she doesn't feel the same excitement and enthusiasm that many brides-to-be experience.

"I just don't have the same kind of like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to get married … and I can't wait for the party!' It's the opposite," she said. "I'm like, 'OK, I have to plan it, and then it's going to cost so much money,' and it's just a lot."

Although Hudson may not be thrilled about the idea of a big wedding, she's not entirely opposed to the idea of getting married.

In fact, she joked that she's open to "maybe" eloping, but still wants to experience some of the traditional wedding elements, like the "gravy boat."

Hudson and Fujikawa began dating in 2016 after 15 years of friendship. They welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, in 2018 and got engaged in September 2021.

Hudson is also a mom to two sons, Ryder Robinson and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, from her previous relationships.