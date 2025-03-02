Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to make big appearance at major Hollywood event

Meghan Markle seems to be on a roll as she is anticipated to make a big appearance ahead of her brand launch.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to release her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which is also going to pave way for her lifestyle brand launch after much hurdles.

The biggest night in Hollywood, the Academy Awards ceremony, will be held on Sunday 3rd March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It is suspected that Meghan has also been extended an invite.

“She [Meghan]would make waves if she shows up tonight and will get global publicity for her series,” a source told DailyMail.

The update comes just as the former Suits actress added a new member to her team, who has an impressive background with the big fish of the industry.

Meredith Maines, who has a background with Google, Hulu and American Idol, is now taking over as Chief of Communications for Prince Harry and Meghan., She is due to start in the role from March 3rd.

While it is uncertain if Meghan would actually be showing up, but her show would get an impressive boost in viewership if she were to attend.

Meghan has not put a date of release of the lifestyle label, As Ever, formerly named American Riviera Orchard, as it continues to undergo trademark matters.