Liam Payne’s partner shares intimate memory in first post after singer's passing

Kate Cassidy makes first social media appearance four months after Liam's death

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has just dropped her first social media post four months after singer’s tragic demise.

The fresh social media post shows how much the duo was deeply in love with each other and how much Cassidy is affected with the sudden death of her lovingly boyfriend.

Last year in October, former One Direction band member passed away in Argentina after meeting a fatal accident.

Months after his death, his 25-year-old partner shared a memorable image of the two with an incredibly moving caption.

The picture showed the couple looking at each other with love while posing amidst a lovely sight that appears to be the Urban Lights at the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

In the caption, Kate mentioned, “I thought this place would feel empty without you, but instead, it’s filled with the warmth of this moment we shared.”

The internet personality had been dating Liam for two years before his demise. The couple even had plans to tie the knot soon.

Cassidy even shared a post soon after the 31-year-old’s death, where she showed a note that Liam left for her, which had written on it, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year’.

Payne’s death reunited former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan after nine years as they all appeared at his funeral in Wolverhampton.