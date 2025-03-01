Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy 'unnoticed' date night amid trying times

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have returned to the United States after a romantic and private international getaway.

The couple took advantage of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to escape the media frenzy.

According to sources, the vacation was a much-needed break for both Swift and Kelce, especially after the Chiefs' humiliating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

The singer-songwriter was also subjected to brutal booing by the crowd when she was spotted in her box.

Fortunately, the couple's vacation and subsequent romantic date in the country went unnoticed by the press and the public.

"They 'went out' for a night together and 'went unnoticed'," a source close to the couple revealed as per Page Six. "They were not photographed or anything else."

The source added that Swift was proud of Kelce despite the Super Bowl loss. "Taylor knows Travis took the loss hard, but she couldn't be more proud of him regardless of the outcome."

The couple's ability to keep a low profile during their vacation and date night was a welcome relief. With Kelce continuing his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift cheering him on, they seem to be moving forward from the Super Bowl loss.