Justin Bieber sends message with sarcastic video after fans' concern

The pop star previously shut down drug use speculation

Justin Bieber isn’t letting the internet’s speculation get to him.

After fans expressed concern over his recent behaviour, the pop star appeared to clap back in a new Instagram Story.

In the clip, posted Thursday, Bieber, 30, smoked a joint and danced, grinning between puffs as he looked straight into the camera.

The move came after a viral video from Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin event sparked online chatter.

In the clip, Bieber stood with his hands gripping his pants, shifting his weight while chatting with a guest. Another shot showed him staring blankly at the camera as Hailey playfully licked his cheek.

Fans quickly speculated about his state of mind. “This is so hard to watch. Someone help him,” one person wrote on TikTok, while another added, “He looks like there is something wrong.”

Despite the rumors, sources told TMZ that Bieber “wasn’t high” at the event, adding he was simply enjoying himself. His rep also dismissed the speculation as “exhausting and pitiful,” pushing back against the “negative, salacious, harmful narratives” surrounding the new dad.

Bieber, who has kept a lower profile lately, has reportedly been busy in the studio and focused on fatherhood. His rep noted that the past year has been “transformative” after he and Hailey welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August.