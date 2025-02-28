Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship ‘shaken’ for the first time in 2 years

Travis Kelce is set to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 13th NFL season, but he's also facing a tough decision in his personal life.

After the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss, Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift was booed, leaving her "shaken." The incident has caused the first "bump in the road" for the couple.

"Things have definitely taken a weird turn for her and Travis - hello, first big bump in their otherwise fun romance," an insider revealed to the Radar Online.

The couple has been having "awkward chats" with their teams about when to step out in public and how to navigate the situation.

The Blank Space singer, 35, feels she needs to maintain a low profile, which could affect her relationship with Kelce, 35, who loves being in front of the cameras.

"Let's be real, Taylor is not one to back down easily," the insider said. "But with all this hate coming from the public lately, it's leaving her a little shaken."