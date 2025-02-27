Amelia Dimoldenberg breaks silence on relationship with Andrew Garfield

Amelia Dimoldenberg opened about where she stands with Andrew Garfield amidst his dating rumours with Monica Barbaro.

Dimoldenberg revealed to The New Yorker that she doesn’t think a relationship with Garfield is "going to happen" as she playfully teased, "otherwise I would be going out with him already."

The 31-year-olds latest comments came after a source revealed to the People magazine that The Amazing Spider-Man star and A Complete Unknown actress are quietly dating.

The rumoured couple were spotted supporting Jonathan Bailey in Richard II on the West End in London February 19th, each dressed casually, wearing hoodies and baseball caps as they conversed in the audience before the lights dimmed, as per the E! News.

The internet started linking Dimoldenberg and Garfield together after they met at GQ’s Men of the Awards in November 2022, and reached its peak during their highly anticipated Chicken Shop Date in October 2024.

During her interview Dimoldenberg opened up about the chemistry during the episode, noting that she "loved that you could feel there was some sincerity there."

"I was being real. He’s an actor, so I didn’t know what was going through his head," she continued. "But I was being somewhat true. And afterward, it was, like, 'People are really liking this, actually.'"