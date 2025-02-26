Ozzy Osbourne gets back in 'shape' ahead of final Black Sabbath performance

Ozzy Osbourne prepares for final Black Sabbath live performance

Ozzy Osbourne is finally getting back in shape as he prepares for his final performance with Black Sabbath.

The Prince of Darkness, who previously offered an insight into his health condition after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, is more than ‘thrilled’ for this last concert.

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, producer Andrew Watt shed light on Osbourne’s health status after the star revealed that his legs had almost stopped working.

Watt explained, “He’s OK. It’s just his body is not doing what he wants it to do all the time. But I talked to him a couple days ago, and he’s, like, starting to get in the gym again a little bit by little, get himself ready for this last concert.

“He is the real-life Iron Man. And nothing has happened to his voice — his voice is as good as it has ever been.”

This comes on the heels of the frontman’s announcement about his appearance on-stage during the final show.

He said at the time, “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

On professional front, Osbourne is currently gearing up for his final live performance alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates, reuniting in Birmingham, England on July 5, 2025.