Meghan Markle to 'make a statement' at Oscars about Hollywood return?

Though Prince Harry could also attend the 2025 Oscars, a solo appearance by Meghan would be impactful

Meghan Markle has an opportunity to use Hollywood’s biggest night to promote her upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, PR experts claim.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show debuts on March 4, and industry insiders believe attending the2025 Oscars would send a clear message about her return to entertainment.

PR expert Lynn Carratt told Sportsbook Review that stepping onto the Oscars red carpet — especially solo — would “make a statement” about Meghan’s independence from the royal family and her focus on building her brand.

“It would show that not only is she focused on building her own brand away from the Royals, especially if she attends solo," Carrat explained, "but make a statement that she has every intention of reinserting herself back into the world of entertainment in a nod to her past life."

Though the Academy reportedly invited Meghan and Prince Harry to attend last year’s ceremony, they declined. But with her new project on the horizon, Carratt believes the timing is ideal.

“The Academy Awards red carpet could be the perfect place for Meghan to plug her latest project,” she said, noting that many of her A-list friends from her acting days are involved in the show.

The Duchess originally delayed With Love, Meghan out of respect for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The series will showcase Meghan’s personal tips on cooking and gardening, featuring celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, and Alice Waters.