Queen Camilla makes subtle change after taking key position

Queen Camilla secretly has been making changes to herself, which may have gone unnoticed by the public.

Camilla has been considered a controversial figure in the royal family, given the infamous triangle between King Charles and Princess Diana.

However, despite the negative press surrounding her, she has managed to get past it and focus on her duties at hand as she took on a major position. Camilla was crowned Queen alongside her husband Charles in 2022, since then there have been some changes made to her look to make her look more refined.

The Queen’s long-term stylist revealed how she has been changing Camilla’s hair colour to make sure it suits her and her age.

“We've changed the colour gradually, so it isn’t noticed, and I think it really suits her,” hairstylist, Jo Hansford told Hello! Magazine. “It’s not quite as long as it used to be, and not as flicky.”

The stylist, who has been working for Camilla for 35 years, shared that they have been gradually moving from white blonde towards warm honey shades.

“I think it looks really good, and she manages it well. She isn't dependent on people all the time unless she has to style it for a special occasion. She's very low maintenance.”

The stylist shared that while the Queen is capable of taking care of her own hair, she often calls her for big events. Jo shared that Camilla insisted for her assistance for major events such as her wedding in 2005 and coronation in 2022.