Justin Bieber finds solace in THIS person during trying times

Justin Bieber's recent public appearances have sparked concern among his fans, but a source close to his wife, Hailey Bieber, reveals that she is working hard to support him through this challenging time.

"Hailey is trying to be as supportive as possible," the insider told Us Weekly. "It can be hard for Hailey, but she's always there for him and is understanding."

The source's comments come amidst rumors suggesting that Justin may be struggling with substance abuse. However, his representative has vehemently denied these allegations.

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the spokesperson told TMZ.

"It's exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

The representative went on to say that Justin is actually in a great place, both personally and professionally. "He's in one of the best places in his life," the spokesperson said. "He's actively parenting his newborn son."

According to the rep, the Sorry singer has undergone significant changes over the past year, which have contributed to his current well-being.

"He ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the spokesperson explained. "He's in a very transformative place."

Despite the rumours and speculation surrounding Justin's life, his representative is adamant that he is doing well and is grateful for the support of his loved ones, including Hailey.